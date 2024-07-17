US Bancorp DE Has $6.44 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,060,983.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $85,060,983.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,137 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

ResMed Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.26. The stock had a trading volume of 332,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.04 and its 200 day moving average is $193.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $229.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

