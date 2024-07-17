US Bancorp DE Has $7.88 Million Stock Holdings in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,084,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 2.26% of Forge Global worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Forge Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Forge Global during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRGE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Forge Global Stock Performance

FRGE traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 132,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,778. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $276.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.39. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forge Global

In other Forge Global news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 35,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $67,202.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,688.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 559,508 shares of company stock worth $822,662 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.