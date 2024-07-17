US Bancorp DE Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 104.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,963 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 138.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.77. 1,119,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,166. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.89 and its 200 day moving average is $198.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

