US Bancorp DE Invests $30.07 Million in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 677,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,071,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DYNF traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 398,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74.

About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.