US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 83,753 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 615,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,798,000 after purchasing an additional 127,798 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LNT traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.76. 1,041,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

