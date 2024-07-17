US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,132,891,000 after buying an additional 27,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 360,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $330,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $239,174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,847 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,382.65. 33,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,425.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1,306.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

