US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

BATS:NOBL traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.76. 430,310 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

