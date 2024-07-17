US Bancorp DE Sells 15,547 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,547 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434,646 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $10,852,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock remained flat at $68.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 668,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

