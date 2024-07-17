US Bancorp DE Sells 16,935 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,935 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $32,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after buying an additional 449,310 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 173,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.5 %

C stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.63. 6,485,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,016,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $129.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.