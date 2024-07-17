US Bancorp DE Sells 2,228 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $21,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,768. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.12.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

