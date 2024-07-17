US Bancorp DE Sells 3,578 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $20,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,804,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,247 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 719.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after acquiring an additional 659,299 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after buying an additional 570,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $97,588,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT traded down $6.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.11. The stock had a trading volume of 525,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,360. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.33. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $347.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.