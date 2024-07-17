US Bancorp DE Sells 3,900 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southern were worth $31,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Southern by 171.4% in the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 100.5% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $1,607,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,644 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Southern Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SO stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.42. 1,821,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

