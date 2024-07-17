US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $26,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after buying an additional 319,942 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,381,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $43,511,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 287,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,663,000 after purchasing an additional 101,352 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $195.60. 291,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $197.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

