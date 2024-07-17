US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,321,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,319,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 109,275 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,703,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.15. 180,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,582. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.29.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

