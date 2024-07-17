VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.
VAALCO Energy Price Performance
EGY stock remained flat at $6.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 788,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,353. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $722.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.
