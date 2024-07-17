Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.22

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.22 and last traded at $47.62, with a volume of 118286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Valvoline by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

