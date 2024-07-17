VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Position Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,525 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.21% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 141,998 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $481,000.

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.74. 301,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,588. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

