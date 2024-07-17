VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.40

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 2469288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $760,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $774,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

