Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 179,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $158.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

