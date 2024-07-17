Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.24

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.24 and last traded at $90.19, with a volume of 165075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average of $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 149,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 83,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

