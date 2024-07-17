Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $262.37

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $262.37 and last traded at $261.29, with a volume of 209653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $258.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

