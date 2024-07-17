Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $518.95

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $518.95 and last traded at $518.94, with a volume of 2597882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $514.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $495.72 and a 200-day moving average of $473.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.