Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 282.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,353,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,984,254. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2207 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

