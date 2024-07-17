Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 95.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.16. 3,342,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,640. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.83. The company has a market capitalization of $412.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.