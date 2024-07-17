Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $640.00

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTRQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $640.00 and last traded at $640.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $640.00.
Venator Materials Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $665.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $798.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.12 and a beta of 1.68.
Venator Materials Company Profile
Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Venator Materials
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.