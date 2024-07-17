Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $57.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vericel traded as high as $53.14 and last traded at $51.72, with a volume of 68805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.

Several other research firms have also commented on VCEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,394. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Vericel by 509.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,514,000 after buying an additional 699,147 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,782,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 43.6% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 679,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after purchasing an additional 206,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 61.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 155,871 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the first quarter worth approximately $6,538,000.

Vericel Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

