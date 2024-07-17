Victorian Plumbing Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.52 (LON:VIC)

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Victorian Plumbing Group Price Performance

Shares of LON VIC opened at GBX 93.12 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £303.88 million, a PE ratio of 2,340.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Victorian Plumbing Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100 ($1.30).

Get Victorian Plumbing Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.71) price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.