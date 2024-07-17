Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Shares Down 2%

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.84 and last traded at C$4.95. Approximately 91,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 197,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.
Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.95.
About Viemed Healthcare
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Viemed Healthcare
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.