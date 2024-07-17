Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Up 15.3% in June

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the June 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

CBH traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,870. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7,617.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $623,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.