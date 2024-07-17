Visa (NYSE:V) Trading 0.7% Higher

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $271.06 and last traded at $271.02. 1,411,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,837,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.23. The firm has a market cap of $496.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

