VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Down 4.3%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 90,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,557,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on VNET shares. StockNews.com downgraded VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.90 to $2.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

VNET Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $576.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $262.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.78 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 39.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,021,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in VNET Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 188,593 shares during the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new position in VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth $893,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in VNET Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 42,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in VNET Group by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

