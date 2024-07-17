VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT Raised to $97.00 at Truist Financial

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

VSE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSEC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.48. VSE has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. VSE had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $241.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that VSE will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in VSE in the first quarter valued at about $81,623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103,586 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the 1st quarter worth $3,566,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the 1st quarter worth $3,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Stories

