Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $142.48

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.48 and last traded at $142.48, with a volume of 26 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.48.

Wacoal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.39.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $308.42 million for the quarter.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

