Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading Up 1.5%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.91. 3,853,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 15,120,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 78,523 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

