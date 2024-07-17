Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 209.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walmart by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,351 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 187.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $70.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,430,180. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $565.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.88.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

