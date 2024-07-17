Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $40.24 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00043840 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,097,357 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.