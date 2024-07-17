Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 16.3% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $39.93 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00042569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00016074 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,099,603 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

