Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $45.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $45.46. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $191.52 per share.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,857.18.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,831.10 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $1,274.91 and a 1 year high of $1,849.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,710.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1,600.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,935,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

