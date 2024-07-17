Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PACCAR (PCAR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) recently:

7/16/2024 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/8/2024 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2024 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $121.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – PACCAR is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2024 – PACCAR is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.0 %

PCAR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

Get PACCAR Inc alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in PACCAR by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in PACCAR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 104,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.