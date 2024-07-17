Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/17/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $205.00 to $250.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $190.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $205.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $238.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $18.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,872,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,180,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.85. The stock has a market cap of $213.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 198.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.2% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,961 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 13,751.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 302,510 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,254,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

