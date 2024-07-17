Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Welltower were worth $20,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,369,000 after buying an additional 5,173,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,453,039,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Welltower by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,132,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,836,000 after buying an additional 1,361,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,337,000 after purchasing an additional 87,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WELL traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $106.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,260. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.30. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $106.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

