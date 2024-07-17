Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.03

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.03 and last traded at $58.03, with a volume of 48788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WABC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.34 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 48.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westamerica Bancorporation

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $51,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $51,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $30,232.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,915.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

