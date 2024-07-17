Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 38,167 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 904.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.52.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC traded down $4.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,275,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,868. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.71. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

