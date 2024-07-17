WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives $12.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.81.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.81%.

Insider Transactions at WhiteHorse Finance

In related news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,976,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,311,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 753,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 44,420 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

