William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 499 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3,554.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $31,503,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,810,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after acquiring an additional 145,198 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after acquiring an additional 135,740 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.59. 939,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

