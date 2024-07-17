William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,511,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.75% of GrafTech International worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 919.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 483,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 435,925 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29,006 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $1,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GrafTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

GrafTech International Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of EAF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,615,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd bought 179,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $265,332.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,714,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,977,983.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,322,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,701. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Profile

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.