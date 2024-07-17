William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,805,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $41,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,266,000 after acquiring an additional 53,320 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 49.0% in the first quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 960,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 316,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 703,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after acquiring an additional 179,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Green Plains stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. 1,111,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.58. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $36.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRE. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPRE

About Green Plains

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.