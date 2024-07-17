William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,411 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Flex by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $6,492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,544,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $6,492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,544,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $4,614,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,532,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLEX. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,042,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,590. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

