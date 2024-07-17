William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 213 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 51.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Timken by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.96. 609,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,624. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $94.71.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,678,122.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

