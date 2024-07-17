William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 653 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 665,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 130,614 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 66,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 332,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $4,960,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE HUN traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,570,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,047. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.01. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.31%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

